Letter | Richard Penwarden: Tid Bits of Government

Here are some little known facts about the U.S. Government:

There are seven senators over 80 years of age, 15 are over 70. Seventeen have been in the Senate for over 20 years, 22 for over 10 years.

Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, has been in the Senate the longest, going on 40 years.

Congressional members have a base salary of $174,000. The average representatives work in session – 138 days – which amounts to $1,260 a day, plus allowances. They also receive a federal retirement plan, a free on-site gym for house members, swimming pool, sauna, steam room, paddle ball and basketball courts.

A vast majority of flights from D.C. to home starts are paid by tax payer dollars.

They receive a health care subsidy under “Obamacare.”

One half of all congressional members are worth over $1 million. Democrats average slightly more than Republicans as of 2015.

If a member is killed in office, the family receives $174,000. Family members of soldiers killed receive $100,000.

Think about that.

No wonder they do not support term limits.

Lobbyists (companies trying to influence the democratic process of the U.S.) 2016 Top Spenders:

• U.S. Chamber of Commerce, $103,065,680

• Blue Cross/Blue Shield, $25,006,109

• American Hospital Association, $19,410,000

• Pharmaceutical Research/Manufacture Association, $19,730,000

There are many more in the $10 million to $20 million range.

Between trenched in bureaucrats and lobbying companies, who really has control of the government? This is why the PEOPLE have to “make America great again.”

Get involved, otherwise this will just continue.

Note: The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is not a government agency, it represents businesses throughout the country. Sourced by opensecrets.org.