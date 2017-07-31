Obituary: Clifton Joseph Whittaker

Clifton Joseph Whittaker,62, of Kingman and Dolan Springs, Arizona, died Thursday, July 27, 2017. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, July 31, in the chapel of Sutton Memorial Funeral Home. His family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. preceding the service.

He was born in Loraine, Ohio on March 15, 1955 to the late Clifton and Mary Margaret Zehel Whittaker. Cliff moved to Arizona in 1978 to escape the harsh Ohio weather. He was an employee of Frontier Communications for 39 years. Cliff was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3744. He was known for his generosity, kindness and appreciative heart. His laughter was robust and characterized his great sense of humor.

Cliff is survived by his wife, Frankie; step-daughter, Celeste Jenkins of Tallahassee, Florida; siblings; Linda Hambley, Terry Whittaker, and Joyce Whittaker of Loraine, Ohio; Cindy Szymanowski of Avon, Ohio; and Bradley Whittaker of Scottsdale, Arizona; and several nieces and nephews.

Cliff would have been pleased for donations to be made to Wigs for Kids, 24231 Center Lake Road, Westlake, Ohio 44145; Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3744, 4536 North Patsy Drive,Kingman, AZ 86409; or to the Veterans organization of your choice.

A celebration of Cliff's life will be held at a later date at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3744, 4536 North Patsy Drive, Kingman, Arizona.