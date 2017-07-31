UPDATE: Missing swimmer in Lake Mead

BOULDER CITY, Nevada – A search is underway for a 42-year-old man who went missing while swimming in Lake Mead Sunday.

Around 10:45 a.m., two men were swimming from a boat on Lake Mead near the Hoover Dam when they both began to struggle. A National Park Service volunteer boat was in the area, and volunteers were able to rescue one of the men. The other was seen going underwater, parts of which in the area are as deep as 400 feet.

The National Park Service, Hoover Dam Police, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Nevada Department of Wildlife searched the area Sunday and Monday. The victim remains missing.

The National Park Service has requested the support of Earth Resource Group. The company’s specialized underwater remotely operated vehicle is capable of searching in deep waters.

The incident is under investigation.

