Beer for a brother-in-law who gave everything in service

KINGMAN – Most of the flags are down and the somber mood long gone.

For those who have lost a family member serving in the military, especially those in war, Memorial Day hit close to home.

For Jesse Carranza Sr., 58, of Kingman, it has hit close to home for nearly 50 years.

For the last 15 years at his home on the corner of Jewel Street and Calumet Avenue, he’s decorated his yard in American flags of different sizes as well as a POW/MIA flag and flags representing each military branch.

In addition to the colorful display, he has a makeshift memorial dedicated to U.S. Army Cpl. Andrew Battiest, the man that would’ve have been his brother-in-law.

“He was going to marry my sister Mary Louis,” Carranza said. “I’ve always considered him my brother-in-law.”

Each Memorial Day at noon, shortly after raising his American flag from half to full staff, Carranza pours a beer, a Coors Light to be exact, near Battiest’s memorial.

“It’s always a warm beer,” he said. “They drank warm beer over there. They didn’t have a way to keep it cold in the jungle.”

Battiest was killed by a grenade at the age of 21 in Vietnam’s Kontum province June 25, 1968, barely three months into his first and only tour. He was engaged to Carranza’s sister, Mary Louis, and they were to be married when, and if, he returned.

“They were high school sweethearts,” Carranza said. “He told her he knew he wasn’t coming back. That will always stick in my mind.”

The family was living in California at the time. Mary Louis was 19-years-old. Carranza was 9.

“From that point on, I got more involved in paying attention to the war,” he said.



Carranza himself went through U.S. Marine Corps boot camp, only to suffer a massive ankle injury a week before graduation. Along with his wife, Cheryl, there have been at least 30 of their immediate family members who have served in peacetime and war, all the way from World War II to today, Carranza said.



He feels that many people have overlooked the true meaning of Memorial Day in lieu of partying and barbeques.

“These (military) guys – and gals – gave up everything,” he said. “People have to understand what they do. They should appreciate it.”