Briefs: Elk’s hosting yard sale Saturday

Elk’s hosting yard sale Saturday

Kingman’s Elk Lodge is hosting an indoor yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday at 900 Gates Ave. There will be 27 tables of yard sale items from 15 individuals as well as a hotdog and burger cookout, prizes and a Western Arizona Humane Society adoption event.

Car show at Elk’s Saturday evening

Elks Lodge will be hosting a Car show from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, at 900 Gates Ave. Entry is $25, which includes an Elk’s car prize chance and event dash plate. Prizes are donated and the proceeds will go to future charitable events. Food and beverages are also available.

Chamber hosting Stick Pony Derby Saturday

The Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Stick Pony Derby from 6-9 p.m. Saturday at the Mohave County Fairgrounds.

Tickets are $35 each, which includes dinner, betting tokens and tickets. The chamber is raising funds for economic development.