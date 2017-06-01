City Councilman arrested for DUI

KINGMAN - Kingman City Council member Stuart Yocum was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence Wednesday night.

According to Kingman Police Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper, an officer noticed a vehicle driven by Yocum, 47, traveling at 45 mph in a 25 mph zone near Hall Street and Broadway Avenue. Yocum reportedly ran a stop sign and was stopped by the officer.

After submitting to roadside sobriety testing, Yocum was taken into custody for DUI. Further testing reportedly revealed his blood alcohol content to be approximately .12 percent.

He was booked into the Mohave County jail, charged with DUI to the slightest degree and DUI with a BAC above .08 percent.

Yocum has been a member of City Council since 2014.