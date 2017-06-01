Guest Column: Democrats Have an Obscene New Mantra

Has anyone noticed the moral and organizational collapse of the Democratic Party?

While the president’s tweets and his lack of command over the English language earn him nationwide “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” the Democratic Party itself is in a stunning meltdown that threatens to dissolve whatever sense of decency and morality its members once strove to maintain.

Perhaps being on the front lines of fighting against rights to life and religious freedoms has some bearing upon the issue, but it’s gone far beyond that.

In some dystopian left-wing fantasy, a CPAC convention in which the president of the NRA leads a multitude of conservatives in chants of “F@& Obama! F@& Obama!” would be front page news in the New York Times and Washington Post.

Liberal icon Rachel Maddow would host guest after guest, psychologists, historians and Democratic Party leadership in dissertations explaining why Republicans would be so callous as to expose their children to such profane behavior.

And yet, it is the Democrats who did just that.

On May 20th, the California Democratic Party’s State Convention showed the current soul of the party. Outgoing chair John Burton called upon the packed Sacramento Convention Center crowd to chant the new Democratic Platform slogan, “F@& Donald Trump.” Burton signaled the generally unfaithful using the official Democratic Party gesture, both middle fingers held high, and led a gleeful throng in a chant of “F@& Donald Trump.”

This is what now passes as Democratic Party messaging.

We’re not talking about some small group of liberal recalcitrants. These are thousands of Democratic Party leaders and activists. California party leaders were actually onstage proudly “giving the finger” to the President.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Obama’s Former Secretary of Labor Hilda Solis looked on, laughing it up in the background, totally in support of this profane meltdown.

Were children in attendance?Was Children’s Caucus Director Judy Jacobs onstage shouting obscenities? Hey, kids! Show Mommy and Daddy what you learned from the California Democratic Convention!

Perhaps the California Department of Family Services should consider children of Democrats to be living in unsafe households. Even if kids weren’t at the convention, they got the message.

The message is that as long as you’re a Democrat, language forbidden by the FCC is a perfectly acceptable form of intellectual debate.

California is an excellent example of the Democratic Party’s self-destruction in a couple more events.

When Bernie Sanders supporters expressed their support for single-payer government health care, they were shouted down by the party chair, using the convention’s most popular word, the “F” word, in such a way as to instruct the liberals to perform a most difficult physical contortion upon themselves.

If you want your kids to be “good Democrats,” it’s going to take more than a few yoga lessons to abide by these new rules of the party’s leadership.

And in keeping with the party’s respect for elections, Democratic organizer Kimberly Ellis, who lost the race for party chair to Eric Bauman, demanded a recount. She and her supporters doubt all the votes came from credentialed party delegates.

Recalling how Hillary and the DNC shut out Bernie delegates at the Nevada State Convention, it seems a reasonable suspicion.

The foul language, delighted displays of obscene gestures and dishonest electioneering isn’t just a California version of the Democratic Party.

It’s a nationwide dysfunction.