Horoscope: June 01, 2017

Birthdays: Willow Shields, 17; Amy Schumer, 36; Heidi Klum, 44; Morgan Freeman, 80.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Work hard, play hard and make the most of every moment. You have plenty to offer and should not stop until you reach your goal.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Do something creative. No matter what stage in life you are going through, playtime will be important to stimulate your mind.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t get down when you should get moving. Look at what projects are doable and how you can accomplish them instead of laboring over situations that you cannot change.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Your interests will lead you on a journey that will allow you to discover a creative or emotional outlet. Letting go of the impossible will allow you to explore new beginnings.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You’ll be tempted to overspend, thinking you have more money than you do. Reserve judgment when dealing with someone who is pestering you for help.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Learn as you go and observe how others handle situations similar to your own. Avoid someone who may be trying to advance using unscrupulous methods.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Invest in yourself, your home and your future. Saving and building solid assets will be the way to gain the confidence necessary to pursue your lifelong goals.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Let your creativity take over and your passionate attitude be your driving force. What you set out to do will come easily once you get started.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Someone will confuse you by using emotional tactics or deception. You’ll be disappointed if you are too quick to trust someone with your personal information.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An investment will bring you closer to financial freedom. Don’t let old rules or outdated policies stand between you and what you want.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Problems will surface if you can’t agree with someone you share space with. Don’t give up or give in.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Use your imagination and you’ll come up with a plan that will far exceed your expectations. Someone you work with will be jealous of you.