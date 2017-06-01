Kingman is a Rockin’ - Community group strives to put smiles on faces

“That’s where I found my first rock. I felt like my mom led me there. She was whispering in my ear ‘It’s time to start being creative again.’” Cynthia Cullen

It’s a craze that’s gaining momentum like a rockslide.

Kingman Az Rocks is one of many rock painting groups in Mohave County where followers paint rocks and hide them all over town – or in some cases, the county. When people find the rocks, they’re encouraged to snap a picture, post it on the various rock painting Facebook groups, and then either put the rock where they found it, or hide it somewhere else.

Joanne Borders of Golden Valley started the Kingman group after reading about the Bullhead City Rocks group in February. She and 9-year-old granddaughter, Haylee, started painting rocks and placing them all over Kingman.

The Kingman Az Rocks Facebook page started with a few of Borders’ coworkers and friends. Word got out and the hobby spread. It has since exploded to more than 4,000 members.



“The group is about random acts of kindness and putting smiles on people’s faces,” Borders said. “People are joining daily. I’ve had to add moderators for the Facebook page.”

Rock painters decorate the stones with images to include pop culture characters, movie quotes, inspirational messages and whatever random images come to mind.

On the back of the rock is written “Post to Kingman Az Rocks. Keep or rehide.”

“A lot of them would be gone and never posted,” Borders said. “If your rock is gone from where it was hidden, it must have meant something to somebody.”



The Facebook page is part forum, part show and tell medium.

Painter and member Wayne Berry found a rock on top of a mailbox at the Kingman post office after a day he described as “one of those days where you look out your window just in time to see your dog hit by a car.”

According to his post, that didn’t actually happen, but it was a “gut wrenching” day nonetheless.

“I sat there, I don’t know how long, holding this rock, wondering, why today, of all days,” he wrote. “I probably should have shared this rock sooner, but it was kind of private and personal to me. So whoever put this out there, I can only say thanks. You could not have touched me on a more perfect moment.”

Borders knows the many ways this hobby affects people.

“Others say it helps with anxiety and depression,” Borders said.

Artist Cynthia Cullen, a retired manicurist from California, was getting her brushes ready to paint rocks for U.S. service members deployed overseas before a phone interview Tuesday afternoon.

“The art thing has always been my life,” she said. “In fact I got my paintbrush in my hand right now. I’m obsessed with it.”

Cullen’s mother passed away in November, causing her to lose the motivation to paint. That all changed one day when Cullen was sipping coffee at Beale Street Brews.

“Something just made me go to the side of the building,” Cullen said. “That’s where I found my first rock. I felt like my mom led me there. She was whispering in my ear ‘It’s time to start being creative again.’”

Cullen kept that particular rock and contacted the girl who painted it, letting her in on the story.

“Now I’ve been painting and hiding the rocks,” she said. “It’s helping. My mom was an artist too.”

She tries to keep track of where her rocks wind up.

“I found out one wound up in the Kingman Police evidence locker,” she said. “I’m not sure how it got there though. Probably a joke.”

Greg Pierce is co-organizing an upcoming rock social to be held the third Saturday of every month at Beale Street Brews. He’s looking for rock, paint and brush donations and trying to get more people involved.

“I saw this and thought, ‘What a cool thing,’” he said. “I saw that people are getting in some wonderful family time. It’s really taking on a community sense of love.”

Almost everyone interviewed agreed that children love this craze.

“If you look at their faces when they find a rock,” Peirce said. “They absolutely love it.”



Keep your eyes open for more. Borders said the Kingman Boys and Girls Club painted and hid 140 rocks a few weeks ago.

The Kingman-Golden Valley Association of Realtors will be hosting a rock painting party 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at their office at 1923 Kino Ave.

“I would say just say do it,” Cullen said. “You don’t have to be an artist. It makes you feel really good. I think everyone should be doing it.”