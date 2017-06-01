Letter: Accused felons don’t deserve bail on own recognizance

Why was Diane Maxine Richards, the former budget analyst for the City of Kingman shown favoritism despite the alleged blatant fraud.

Twenty-three felony counts including theft, forgery and misuse of public monies (Source: Arizona Attorney General’s Office). It’s the largest alleged embezzlement in Kingman history, and it’s comical at best that she is out on her own recognizance.

(When convicted she) should be serving life.

Elsie Ganzon