Obituary: Brandyn Lee Beckett Perkins: May 28, 1992 – May 19, 2017

Our beloved Brandyn went home to be with the Lord after a long, hard battle with pneumonia. He was peaceful and surrounded by loved ones.

Brandyn was preceded in death by his grandfather, Russell Davis, great-grandparents, Marie Perkins, Marie Castro, Mervin and Darlyn Dwiggins and Irene and Oliver Smith.

He is survived by his parents, John and Rhonda Perkins; his bothers, Russell and Jordan Perkins of Kingman, Arizona; grandparents, Red and Delores Crumbacher of Tucson, Arizona; Dale and Doreen Perkins of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; Helen Nicol of Kingman, Arizona; Cathy Davis of Truxton, Arizona; great grandparents, Wesley Perkins of Ada, Oklahoma; and Pete Castro of Williams, Arizona. Brandyn has many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends, and is loved by all.

On Friday, June 2, 2017, Brandyn will be laid to rest beside his beloved Ma and Pa, Mervin and Darlyn Dwiggins at the Williams Cemetery in Williams, Arizona with a graveside service. A celebration of life will be held at the Kingman Elks Lodge, Kingman Country Club at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 4, 2017.

All friends of Brandyn and family are invited to attend either or both.