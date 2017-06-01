Region Briefs: Mesa man apparently drowns at Lake Mary south of Flagstaff

Mesa man apparently drowns at Lake Mary south of Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF (AP) – Sheriff’s deputies in Coconino County say a young Mesa man has apparently drowned at a lake south of Flagstaff.

The sheriff’s office says a patrol volunteer was flagged down at the Lake Mary boat ramp by citizens who told them a man had disappeared under the water while swimming Saturday afternoon.

Family members told deputies they last saw 18-year-old Kevin Anaya struggling about 100 feet from land and went in the water to search for him after he went down.

A sheriff’s dive team recovered Anaya’s body about 9:30 p.m. Saturday near where he was last seen.

The county medical examiner will determine the official cause of death.

Team searches for photo of Arizona man who died in Vietnam

CASA GRANDE AP) – A team working to match photos with each of the 58,315 names on the Vietnam Memorial wall in Washington, D.C., is looking for a photo of a soldier from the Casa Grande area.

Janna Hoehn, a member of a group called Faces Never Forgotten, is searching for a photo of Harold Joseph Marrietta, the Casa Grande Dispatch reported. He was born in Sacaton, Arizona, in 1933 and died in 1966 during the Vietnam War.

Marrietta was a sergeant in the U.S. Army when he died on Feb. 7, 1966, in the Phu Yen Province of what was then South Vietnam, according to his profile on www.virtualwall.org. He was 32 and had served in the Army for 14 years.

1st prison term returned in Bundy armed standoff in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) – A judge called a New Hampshire man a “bully vigilante” and sentenced him Wednesday to more than seven years in prison for his role organizing armed backers of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy after a standoff with U.S. agents in 2014.

Gerald “Jerry” DeLemus became the first person sentenced for his ties to the confrontation that became a rallying cry for those who want vast stretches of federal land in the U.S. West put under local control. Eighteen others are in custody.

DeLemus has been jailed for almost 16 months, so the sentence means the 62-year-old former U.S. Marine will spend about six more years behind bars.

DeLemus arrived at the Bundy ranch hours after the tense armed standoff that led to the release of the rancher’s cattle and was hailed as a victory in a decades-long fight over government-owned land.

He then spent more than a month in an encampment organizing armed patrols and serving as an intermediary between a self-styled militia and local authorities.