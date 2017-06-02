City of Kingman swinging for the fences with tourney relaunch

KINGMAN – The annual Fence Buster Softball Tournament was a community mainstay for many years in Kingman before it struck out. The City of Kingman is stepping back up to the plate though, and relaunching the tourney as the 2017 Fence Busters Re-Dux.

“We keep hearing the same refrain from people around town that they want to see tournament culture revitalized,” City of Kingman Recreation Coordinator Ryan Fruhwirth said. “So we’re relaunching the tournament with a new name, some cool new prizes and neat add-ons that we think are really going to make for an enjoyable experience for everyone.”

The two-day tournament is scheduled for June 24-25 at Centennial Park and the registration deadline is June 16. However, Fruhwirth received a great deal of interest and space is already limited.

“We’ve had a good showing,” he said. “In the very first day we opened registration, we got two teams from Phoenix and one team from Flagstaff.”

Fruhwirth also mentioned the tournament has previously drawn interest from teams in Las Vegas, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Lake Havasu, Bullhead City, Mohave Valley and, of course, Kingman.

While the tournament could have potentially offered unlimited registration, Fruhwirth said they’re capping it at 12 teams in an upper and lower division.

“That’s one of the caveats to running a tournament,” he said. “In the first year, you have to set your bar at a reasonable level.”

That doesn’t mean Fruhwirth isn’t pulling out all the stops for the relaunch of the tournament. He mentioned a number of games and activities for children along with a DJ playing music all day.

“There’s going to be all kinds of neat unique skill challenges and competitions,” Fruhwirth said. “It’s more than just a softball tournament. This is an interactive community event based around softball. That’s part of the tournament culture that we’re trying to revitalize here in Kingman.”

For more details or to signup, contact Fruhwirth at 928-692-3113 or rfruhwirth@cityofkingman.gov. The cost is $250 per team, with a three-game guarantee. Tournament champions will receive custom sweatshirts, while runner-ups get a team plaque and T-shirts.

“Overall, we’re going to put on a great show,” Fruhwirth said. “We know teams are going to come back year after year once they see what we’re putting on for them.”