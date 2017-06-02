CPR Challenge triples number of trained over last year

KINGMAN – River Medical ambulance fell short of its goal of training 3,000 people on compression-only CPR, but nearly tripled its number from the previous year, said Chuck Waalkens, operations supervisor for Kingman.

River Medical taught 2,467 people compression-only CPR during the week of May 22-26, including 2,042 in the Kingman community.

“A little short for the 3,000 we had hoped for, but I feel this is still a significant number,” Waalkens said. “Several local businesses have reached out to us to come after this event and take time to teach the compression-only CPR to their employees, and we will be continuing these efforts.”

More than 800 people were trained in the procedure last year, which was the first year River Medical participated in the AMR World CPR Challenge.

“Although the challenge is over for recording numbers, we will continue with our own challenge to educate as much of the public as we can in the importance to take action in sudden cardiac arrest,” Waalkens said.

The training taught people to first call 9-1-1, begin compressions fast and hard on the chest until paramedics arrive, and send someone to find a defibrillator if possible.

Studies show that sudden cardiac arrest survival rates double or triple if CPR is administered in the critical first few minutes.

American Medical Response is the parent company of River Medical, which provides ambulance service in Kingman, Golden Valley, Parker, Quartzite and Lake Havasu, covering 9,000 square miles.