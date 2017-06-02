Horoscope: June 2, 2017

Birthdays: Justin Long, 39; Zachary Quinto, 40; Dana Carvey, 62; Dennis Haysbert, 63.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Let your imagination flow, but don’t lose sight of reality. There is a fine line between truth and fiction, and sticking to the truth will make a difference in the way others perceive you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Explore your options. Find new interests and learn all you can from those with more experience than you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Live life your own way. Getting along with everyone will help you get things done without interference.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You’ll come up with a great idea that will improve your living arrangements. Don’t let being set in your ways interfere with changes that are in your best interest.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Refuse to let the little things get to you. An emotional situation must not be allowed to turn into an all-out brawl.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Someone who is trying to undermine you at work or home will make you angry. Don’t let your emotions spin out of control or you will waste your time arguing with someone who isn’t flexible.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Sign contracts and take care of pending financial matters and you will come out ahead. You’ll have plenty to gain if you are prudent when wheeling and dealing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Collaborate with someone who shares your interests or concerns and you will make headway. Joining forces in your personal or professional life will bring you the satisfaction you want.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Anger will mount if you get into an emotional frenzy over a work-related matter or gossip that could damage your reputation. Stay calm and use intelligence to navigate your way through any turmoil.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You’ll be confused by what others are doing. Don’t be tempted to get involved in a risky venture.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Live up to your word. Take care of your responsibilities and put everything you’ve got into self-improvement and helping others.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A relationship will face emotional problems if you aren’t open and honest about the way you feel and what your likes and dislikes are. Expect an argument to break out regardless of how diplomatic you are.