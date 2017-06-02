Letter: Summer animal care

It is that time of year again. When many of our dog owners think it is still OK to take your dog shopping, and out to lunch.

Keeping in mind that the dog will not likely be involved in either event. Please leave them at home!

Just today I saw someone with two adorable little pups, anxiously waiting in the store parking lot. The windows were slightly open, and it was not terribly hot yet. I can only guess that if they are shopping for an hour or so, the temperature could easily be 10 degrees warmer.

I also observed a person walking a large dog. Once again, if the ground is too hot for you to walk barefoot on, it is too hot for your dog.

I will truly never understand the logic that some pet owners use. If you love your pet, leave it home when it is hot.

Linda Varon

Kingman