KINGMAN (AP) — Authorities are trying to determine the identity and cause of death of a person whose remains were found in the desert in a remote area of northwestern Arizona.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says the remains were found Thursday near a county road approximately 45 miles south of St. George, Utah.

The Sheriff's Office says the remains include the lower half of a human jaw and long bones.

The county Medical Examiner's Office will examine the remains.