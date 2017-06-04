Mohave County Board of Supervisors' agenda includes Riccardi, code enforcement for trash

KINGMAN – Mohave County Board of Supervisors will discuss the compliance of required training for Vic Riccardi, board member of the Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District, when it meets at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

On March 27, a citizen made a formal complaint with the board alleging Riccardi failed to comply with professional development training within one year of his election to the fire district board in 2014, which is in violation of state law.

The board referred the complaint to the Mohave County attorney to verify training requirements for all fire district board members.

Riccardi informed the board that he had completed the training and had the documentation to prove it. However, records from the Arizona Fire District Association do not support his claim. They show he attended the training in March, well beyond the one-year requirement.

Deputy Attorney Ryan Esplin could not definitively find any current board member other than Riccardi who failed to comply within a year.

The county attorney’s office decided against filing action in Superior Court.

“Now that Mr. Riccardi has completed his mandatory training, albeit much later than the one-year requirement, we feel that compliance has been achieved and initiation of court action is unnecessary,” wrote James Schoppmann, chief deputy attorney for Mohave County.

In other items on Monday’s board agenda:

• Direct staff to develop a proposal for code enforcement to address trash and other environmental nuisances, as well as zoning and building violations in accordance with state law.

• Authorize funds not to exceed $30,000 from the Highway User Revenue Fund (HURF) to continue services of Gust Rosenfield law firm to represent Mohave County in a summons.

• Adopt a resolution for a countywide special election to approve a transportation excise tax for roads at a maximum of one-half percent per dollar, effective Jan. 1, 2018, solely for the repair, maintenance, construction, reconstruction and improvement of road infrastructure.

• Adopt the 2017-18 tentative budget with modifications and set a public hearing for Aug. 7 on the final budget and tax levy and truth in taxation.

• Authorize the chairman to sign a letter to the U.S. Department of Interior voicing the board’s position on monument designations under the Antiquities Act of 1906.