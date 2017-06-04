Fire destroys two mobile homes in Kingman

KINGMAN – Two mobile homes were destroyed and two more threatened during a fire not far from the site of the fire that knocked out phone and internet service last month.

According to Assistant Kingman Fire Chief Keith Eaton, four engines from KFD responded to a residential structure fire in the 500 block of Windsor Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. Friday.

Dispatchers alerted crews to numerous reports of explosions and screaming coming from within the homes.

Crews arrived and began fighting two structure fires simultaneously. Fire suppression attempts were hampered by overhead powerlines directly over the fire which had fallen onto a fence between the homes. Unisource power crews quickly responded and secured the lines, allowing fire crews to continue the firefight.

The fires were threatening two adjacent homes located on East Simon Avenue, but additional crews quickly brought the flames under control and saved the structures.

After an extensive and painstaking search and rescue, crews were able to confirm that no people or pets were in any of the homes. No one was hurt during the blaze.

The fires were quickly brought under control, but overhaul and salvage operations continued for some time.

Fire investigators were called to the scene early due to reports of arson given to fire personnel. The fire remains under investigation, and initial reports indicate that the fire is of suspicious nature. Fire loss figures are inconclusive at this time.

Engines and personnel from Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District #1 and the Kingman Police Department assisted KFD in the incident. American Medical Response provided personnel and ambulances for the rehabilitation area monitoring firefighter’s medical conditions.

Downtown Fire

Kingman Fire Department responded to another fire at about 10:45 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Third Avenue.

Crews arrived to find an 8-foot by 20-foot travel trailer fully engulfed in flames. Crews quickly contained the fire and began overhaul and salvage operations.

No one was hurt during this blaze. The structure appeared to be unoccupied at the time of the fire, which remains under investigation. Initial reports indicate that the fire is of suspicious nature.

Fire loss figures are inconclusive at this time.

Personnel from the Kingman Police Department assisted KFD in the incident. American Medical Response responded, but was able to be released from the scene early.

Both fires are under investigation. If you have any information, contact the Kingman Fire Department at 928-753-2891 or the Kingman Police Department at 928-753-2191.