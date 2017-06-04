Horoscope: June 4, 2017

Birthdays: Bar Refaeli, 32; Russell Brand, 42; Angelina Jolie, 42; Noah Wyle, 46.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Clear your head. Use your intelligence and remain calm no matter what others say or do. Listen, gather information and look for a way to use what you discover to improve your life and the way you do things.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It is probably best to stick close to home or to avoid making changes that might give others reason to be suspicious. Keep your personal information well hidden and pay close attention to directions before trying something new.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Get involved. You will gain a lot if you interact with people who have more experience than you and can show you how to go about expanding your skill set. The sky is the limit.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Keep your emotions tucked away. Letting someone poke into your affairs could be your downfall.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Positive changes at home or to your personal appearance will do you good. Get involved in activities that require you to use your strength and stamina.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Think about the consequences of what you say or the actions you take. Someone will confront you if you are not careful about the way you handle the needs of younger or older people in your life.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A day trip will lead to helpful personal insights. Get together with older relatives or someone who can help you decide what to do next.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Keep your personal information a secret. If you make changes without thinking matters through, you’ll likely have to backtrack.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): What you do to help others will speak volumes about the type of person you are. Good deeds will result in recommendations that will improve your life.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You can’t control what’s going on around you, but you can walk away. Don’t put up with anyone who pesters you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Good luck is heading your way. An investment or gift will help your financial situation.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Someone you care about will overreact or make a last-minute change that will disrupt your plans. Try not to make a fuss.