Maria Lunawolfe, Chair of the Mental Health Resource Team, and Fred Gilbert (right), Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club member, introduced Steve Korana, Psychiatric Nurse Practioner, at the club’s May 19 meeting. Korana spoke about mental health and reducing the stigma of mental illness. The club also participated on each members’ cellphones in an interactive anonymous survey on their knowldege and attitudes toward mental illness.