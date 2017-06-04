Letter: Circuses provide jobs

Chalk up another one for the animal rights activists. I hope they are happy. They have just put several hundred people out of work. I am talking about all the people that were with the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Baily Circus. They gave their last show May 28.

Too bad they couldn’t make those activists pay for all of those people’s unemployment. I really feel sorry for those people.

A few years ago, my wife and I took our two boys to see the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. We watched the elephants eat loaves of bread that were tossed to them. We watched the elephants perform. They were not mistreated at all. Elephants are the largest animals on earth.

If anyone mistreated an elephant, then that person would end up having a bad day.

Ronney L. Case

Golden Valley