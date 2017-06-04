Letter: The adults could be what's wrong with kids today

We hear every day people asking, “What is wrong with the kids of this generation?”

The answer is most likely coming from the ones asking the question – the adults who are supposed to be guiding and teaching these children.

The story about the basketball coach, Brian Devincenzi, is one of the best examples of what is wrong with the kids today. (Incoming principal Eric Lillis), Michael Perrine, Susan Chan and the father of this young man owe Brian Devincenzi an apology – a public apology. They need to beg him to come back and put in writing they won’t interfere when he does his job.

If this happened as was written in the paper, the people need to – must make a statement that sends a firm message to the children of today – it must be known there are consequences for our actions and those consequences must be for the one who was wrong.

As I see it, there are five people who were wrong.

Another reason for stepping up and admitting you were wrong – who wants to work for people who won’t support each other. What kind of man will want to coach this team next year knowing what these people have done?

Please make this right for all concerned.

Don and Sharon Miller

Kingman