Obituary: Glendon P. Sharpe (Kool)

Glendon P. Sharpe (Kool) was born on June 5, 1934 to Clifford G. Sharpe and Gladys L. Sackett in Stanley, Wisconsin.

Glen was the second youngest of five brothers and five sisters (all of whom are deceased). He passed away on May 13, 2017 surrounded by his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was 82 years old.

Glen served 20 years in the Air Force as a Fuel Specialist and was a Korean War Veteran. Afterwards, he worked for Ralston Purina in Flagstaff, Arizona for several years before starting his own pest control service. He had recently served as the Treasurer for the local Korean War Veteran’s VFW here in Kingman, Arizona.

Glen became a widower in August 2013 when his wife, Jean A. Sharpe, of 62 years passed away. They had four children Clifton (deceased), Debra, Vincent, and Pamela. He is survived by daughter; Debra (Darryl) Henderson of Las Vegas, Nevada, son; Vincent Sharpe, and daughter; Pamela Milne both of Kingman, Arizona, four grandchildren; William (Mallissa) Vincent of Las Vegas, Nevada, Steven (Claudia) Sharpe of Tucson, Arizona, Amber (JD) Dunn of Kingman, Arizona, and Charlene (Roel) Gonzales of San Antonio, Texas, and six great-grandchildren.

He enjoyed fishing and shooting his guns with his family and friends. Although he went on many hunting trips he always wanted to stay in camp and tell tall tales to all who would listen.

Glen also enjoyed driving across country to visit with family and friends. He dearly loved his two little Beagles, Dakota and Two Spots.

Glen donated his body to Science Care and will be cremated. His wishes are to be buried along with his wife, Jean, at the Chloride Cemetery. Graveside services will be held in Chloride, Arizona date to be determined by the family.

A special thank you to the nurses and staff of the Joan and Diana Hospice Home in Kingman for making our dad’s last day as comfortable and peaceful as possible.

He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.