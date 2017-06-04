Obituary: Lynn Kite

It is with a great sadness that we, her family, announce the passing of Mrs. Lynn Kite. She was an amazing woman that had a beautiful soul and was a wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend to so many.

Lynn was born on October 12, 1961 in Ely, Nevada and passed away on Monday, May 29, 2017 surrounded by her family in her hometown of Kingman, Arizona. She was 55 years old.

She married her husband of 36 years, Mr. Kelly Kite, on March 8, 1981 in Las Vegas, Nevada and raised five kids together.



Lynn lived her life to the fullest and her grandson, Joey, was the light of her life. She was always on the go and loved traveling, seeing new things, trying new foods, shopping, and playing cards every weekend and spending time with her family.

Lynn was a happy person who laughed a lot, and we loved to make her laugh. Anyone lucky enough to cross her path knew how loving and caring she was. She touched the hearts of so many and her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her, especially her family.

Life is not the same without her, and we will miss her terribly, but know one day we will see her again.

She is survived by her loving husband, Kelly Kite; her five kids; Sara (Mike) Reaves, Kelli (Stacy) Durst, Brandy (Kristy) Kite, Tayon Kite, Teegan Kite; niece/daughter; Christa (Jason) Marnné; her grandson; Joey DeLeon; her mother and stepdad; Betty Rucker and Roy Maston; sister; Teresa Bledsoe; brothers; Tony, Joseph and William; cousins and lifelong friends; Ron and Adrea DeLong; as well as countless other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. Lynn was preceded in death by her twin sister, Lori Lopez.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

