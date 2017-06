St. Mary Catholic Belles have elected a new board of officers. Outgoing officers in the back row, from left, are Charlene Duffy, treasurer; Rose Gaia, correspondence; Rita Young, secretary; Chris Cocking, sunshine; and Paula Paulsen, co-secretary. New officers in the front row, from left, are Norma Feilen, treasurer; Pat Mescher, president; Betty Myrick, vice president; and Deb Couch, recording secretary.