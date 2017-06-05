Devincenzi Proves He’s the One with Character

When I took on the assignment of Brian Devincenzi’s resignation as the boys basketball coach at Kingman Academy, I knew it would be difficult to stay unbiased.

That goal became even more problematic once I heard the whole story.

I felt that Devincenzi had the power as the head coach to hand down a three-game suspension. While I understand the school administration needed to be involved, they should have stood by their employee.

There’s no way this situation would have been the same if the roles were reversed and Devincenzi was the offending party. He would have been fired and that would be the end of it.

When I was on my high school football team, no one would have been able to get away with cursing at a coach. Respect was demanded from the very first practice.

Coaches expected this from not only the starters, but also from the players who didn’t see much playing time.

All these years later, I’m glad I learned this level of respect as it has paid off through my life.

There’s no telling where I would be today if I disrespected authority figures. It’s a stretch, but I might not be sitting here with a job at the Kingman Daily Miner.

Respect is important in all walks of life – from everyday conversation, to the sporting world, to your career.

If we don’t learn this important trait, there is little hope for the future of mankind.

While I know this isn’t the worst case of disrespect in today’s society, the best way to avoid the bigger cases is by solving the smaller ones.

However, I do have to admit my opinion on this matter doesn’t hold as much weight considering I never watched the Tigers play last season.

With that said, I really wish I could have received Kingman Academy’s side of the story. I attempted to do so, but was unsuccessful.

There is always two sides of a story, and as a journalist, I wanted to provide the readers a complete picture of what happened.

That wasn’t possible, however, due to the fact Kingman Academy’s administration didn’t want to go into detail on the matter.

While I respect their wishes as an institution, I feel a more in-depth statement is warranted due to the severity of the situation.

A man who had nothing but love for his team resigned because he wanted to stay true to his word.

That says a lot about Devincenzi’s character and proves there are still respectable individuals in today’s society.