Diamondbacks lose to Marlins in Miami

MIAMI – A.J. Ellis hit a tiebreaking single on the 14th pitch of an at-bat against Archie Bradley in the seventh inning, lifting the Miami Marlins over the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 on Sunday for their seventh win in eight games.

Tyler Moore hit a three-run homer and Derek Dietrich had a pair of sacrifice flies for Miami, which finished an 8-2 homestand.

Nick Wittgren (1-0) got two outs around a walk in the seventh, David Phelps pitched a perfect eighth and A.J. Ramos finished to remain perfect in eight save chances. Ramos retired Chris Herrmann on a flyout, then threw called third strikes past Paul Goldschmidt and Jake Lamb.

With the score 5-5, Dietrich doubled off Jorge De La Rosa (2-1), Bradley relieved and Ellis fouled off six consecutive two-strike pitches before taking a ball for a full count and delivering a base hit on a 99.8 mph pitch.

Miami starter Vance Worley allowed five runs, six hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings. Diamondbacks starter Braden Shipley gave up five runs – four earned – and seven hits in five innings.

Arizona’s Rey Fuentes had his first three-hit game since June 2 last year. Arizona lost three of four in the series.

Arizona went ahead 5-4 with a three-run fourth that included Daniel Descalso’s two-run double and Goldschmidt’sRBI double. Dietrich’s second tied it, but JT Riddle struck out looking and stranded the bases loaded.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: LHP Robbie Ray (5-3) starts against San Diego on Tuesday in a homestand opener. Ray has not allowed a run in 24 innings.