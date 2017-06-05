Fatal accident near airport

KINGMAN – Two people were killed in a vehicle rollover accident north of the airport Monday morning.

According to sheriff’s spokeswoman Trish Carter, at about 7:15 a.m., Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a single vehicle rollover accident on Pate Road near Ross Drive where a 2001 Ford Expedition had rolled.

The passenger, Daniel Norman, 35, of Kingman had been ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, Amanda Collins, 39, of Kingman suffered a fractured spinal cord, transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center and then airlifted to a medical facility in Las Vegas.

Neither occupants of the Expedition were wearing seatbelts.

An investigation determined the SUV was traveling westbound on Pate Road at an estimated speed of 90 mph when it began to fishtail, causing the driver to lose control. The SUV began traveling sideways and hit a berm on the passenger side of the road and rolled one and a half times.

This investigation is on-going and speed is a factor. The vehicle was towed from the scene.