Havasu man drives Mercedes into lake

HAVASU CITY – A Lake Havasu City man was arrested May 26 after police say he drove a black Mercedes SUV into the lake near Body Beach.

Zackery C. Harker, 22, faces a felony aggravated DUI charge when he was found to be under the influence at the scene.

Witnesses told police they saw Harker driving recklessly on the beach while drinking beer before driving into the water. The car then got stuck in four to five feet of water and Harker climbed out of the sunroof to escape. His blood alcohol content when measured by police was .198 percent and .205 percent.