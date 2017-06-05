Horoscope: June 05, 2017

Birthdays: Mike Fisher, 37; Mark Wahlberg, 46; Ron Livingston, 50; Jeff Garlin, 55.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take care of any emotional messes that need to be cleaned up. Overreacting will get you into trouble and can lead to arguments that are difficult to overcome.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Look for a new opportunity. Your ability to walk in and take over will give you the assurance you need to turn a dismal situation into something spectacular.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Controlling what you spend and taking care of financial, legal or contractual paperwork on your own will help you avoid interference from others.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Get moving or you’ll be left behind. If you see something you like, go after it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Ease into any situation where you think you may have a problem getting your way. Do the preliminary work necessary to gain support and find the help you need to get things done on time and to your specifications.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Observe and learn. Don’t feel the need to act fast. Relationships will require actual work, not just suggestions.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Express your feelings through your actions. Make changes that will improve your important relationships.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Show how much you care. Expressing your feelings and taking a stance to reveal what you want will help you get your way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Get involved in events that will encourage you to be physically active. Gaining momentum will also encourage you to strive for more in all aspects of life.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Work hard and limit excessive behavior. Don’t give in to someone eager to spend your money or take up your time with matters that aren’t your responsibility.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make financial changes that will help you save. Home improvements that help cut your overhead costs or give you incentive to earn extra cash are encouraged.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Smooth talk will entice you to get involved in something that is costly. Think twice before you commit to anything that sounds too good to be true.