Kingman runs to give back to community

KINGMAN – The 14th annual Route 66 Race for Hospice was held May 13 and Dan Kuch finished first in the men’s 10K at 37:12, while Taylor Olivas finished in 45:19 to win the women’s 10K.

In the men’s 5K, Josh Neal took first place at 23:42 and Victoria Gravell was first in women’s 5K at 23:47.

The 10k and 5k races began and ended at the Powerhouse Visitor Center on Route 66. The 5K route proceeded up El Trovatore Hill, with the turnaround point at the crest of the hill. The 10K route also went up El Trovatore Hill and continued onto Hualapai Mountain Road, turning around just past the Copper Ridge Apartments.

There was also a 1K race for children, with proceeds from the entire event supporting the Kingman Regional Medical Joan and Diana Hospice Home, which provides comfort and care to people with limited life expectancy.