Mohave 911: Drugs/Drug Paraphernalia/Warrant Arrest

Drugs/Drug Paraphernalia/Warrant Arrest

On May 27, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Keith Aaron Hernandez, 46, of Kingman for possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, felonies, along with a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear issued by Kingman Justice Court.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies contacted Hernandez in the 3300 block of Castle Rock Road. A records check showed him to have an outstanding warrant.

A search of Hernandez allegedly found a plastic bag containing a white crystal substance located inside his pants pocket. Hernandez reportedly said he found the pants he was wearing in a dumpster.

Hernandez was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Mohave County jail.

Drugs/Drug Paraphernalia

On May 30, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Brandon Lewis St. Ours, 32, of Kingman for possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, felonies.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies observed a quad without a license plate traveling southbound on Roosevelt Street without a license plate. Deputies noticed the driver was not wearing protective gear, including a helmet. They followed the quad as it turned onto Devlin Avenue, then onto Benton Avenue, where they lost sight of the quad.

Deputies traveled slowly on Benton Avenue and saw the quad traveling east through a wash between Devlin and John L Avenue. Deputies proceeded to Bank Street at John L Avenue and parked their patrol unit near the wash. The deputy walked down into the wash and observed a man starting the quad.

The deputy conducted a high-risk traffic stop and the man, identified as St. Ours, put his hands up and exited the quad. He was taken into custody without incident.

Deputies confirmed the quad did not have a license plate and noticed the quad had been painted brown. They lifted the seat while getting the VIN and noticed the quad’s original color was red. A records check confirmed the quad was not stolen. St. Ours reportedly said he bought the quad from a guy four days ago.

A search of St. Ours allegedly revealed a plastic bag containing a white crystal substance. He was transported and booked into the Mohave County jail.

The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Resisting Arrest/Warrants Arrest

On May 31, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Stormy Lee Pemberton, 27, of Kingman for resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, felonies, along with four misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear; two issued by Kingman Justice Court and two by Kingman Municipal Court.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies saw a bicycle without lights riding down Benton Street. They watched the bicyclist, later identified as Pemberton, look back at the patrol unit and turn onto Northfield Avenue. Deputies caught up to her as she rode into a yard in the 2800 block of Northfield. A records check showed her to have active warrants.

Pemberton allegedly resisted by pulling away and attempting to run when deputies tried to take her into custody. She told the deputy he was not going to take her to jail. The deputy grabbed Pemberton’s backpack and as he pulled it, Pemberton fell on the ground and continued to resist. She rolled onto her belly with her hands tucked underneath and kept screaming.

Pemberton quit resisting after deputies said they would tase her if she didn’t stop. A search of Pemberton allegedly revealed a glass pipe with burn marks.

She was taken into custody without further incident and booked into the Mohave County jail.

Theft/Drug Paraphernalia

On May 31, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Robert Glen Chapman, 26, of Kingman for theft and possession of drug paraphernalia, felonies.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies heard a motorcycle repeatedly ride up and down a road near Neal Avenue and Benton Street. Deputies went to the area and saw the motorcycle turn right onto Benton. They also watched it pop a wheelie and cut off a vehicle. Deputies followed the motorcycle when it turned onto Northfield Avenue it slowed for a stop sign but never stopped.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 2400 block of Northfield Avenue and contacted Chapman, the driver. Chapman reportedly said he didn’t know what he was doing wrong and asked why he was being stopped. Deputies told him the motorcycle didn’t have proper registration and insurance. Chapman reportedly said he thought he could drive the motorcycle since it had lights.

A computer check on the VIN returned the motorcycle as reported stolen out of Tempe. A search of Chapman allegedly revealed a glass pipe.

He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Mohave County jail.

The 1997 Honda 250R motorcycle was towed from the scene.