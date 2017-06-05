Mohave County’s Most Wanted

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.
Gable Hanna
DOB: 04/02/73 Native American male
5-8, 190 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Black
Offense: Theft of means of transportation, class 4 felony
Date of warrant: 05/25/17
Albert Armstrong
DOB: 05/16/71 black male
5-foot-7, 135 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Black
Offense: Theft, class 3 felony
Date of warrant: 05/18/17
Ronald Francis Jones
DOB: 08/06/65 white male
5-8, 200 pounds
Eyes: Green Hair: Brown
Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation, class 6 felony
Date of warrant: 05/15/17
Martin Arnold Cadena
Offense: Burglary third-degree class 4 felony
Date of warrant: 04/12/17
Date of capture: 05/20/17
Howard Spurgeon Flores
Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation, class 6 felony
Date of warrant: 10/13/16
Date of capture: 05/29/17
Faith Marie Witzel
DOB: 08/20/82 white female, 5-5, 175 pounds
Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown
Offense: Theft of means of transport, class 3 felony
Date of warrant: 05/23/17
Date of capture: 05/30/17
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend.
Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
SUBMIT FEEDBACK