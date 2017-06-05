Mohave County’s Most Wanted

Gable Hanna, Albert Armstrong, Ronald Francis Jones, Martin Arnold Cadena, Howard Spurgeon Flores, Faith Marie Witzel

Gable Hanna, Albert Armstrong, Ronald Francis Jones, Martin Arnold Cadena, Howard Spurgeon Flores, Faith Marie Witzel

  • Originally Published: June 5, 2017 5:55 a.m.

    • photo

    Gable Hanna

    photo

    Albert Armstrong

    photo

    Ronald Francis Jones

    photo

    Martin Arnold Cadena

    photo

    Howard Spurgeon Flores

    photo

    Faith Marie Witzel

    As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

    Gable Hanna

    DOB: 04/02/73 Native American male

    5-8, 190 pounds

    Eyes: Brown Hair: Black

    Offense: Theft of means of transportation, class 4 felony

    Date of warrant: 05/25/17

    Albert Armstrong

    DOB: 05/16/71 black male

    5-foot-7, 135 pounds

    Eyes: Brown Hair: Black

    Offense: Theft, class 3 felony

    Date of warrant: 05/18/17

    Ronald Francis Jones

    DOB: 08/06/65 white male

    5-8, 200 pounds

    Eyes: Green Hair: Brown

    Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation, class 6 felony

    Date of warrant: 05/15/17

    Martin Arnold Cadena

    Offense: Burglary third-degree class 4 felony

    Date of warrant: 04/12/17

    Date of capture: 05/20/17

    Howard Spurgeon Flores

    Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation, class 6 felony

    Date of warrant: 10/13/16

    Date of capture: 05/29/17

    Faith Marie Witzel

    DOB: 08/20/82 white female, 5-5, 175 pounds

    Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown

    Offense: Theft of means of transport, class 3 felony

    Date of warrant: 05/23/17

    Date of capture: 05/30/17

    If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend.

    Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

    Source: Mohave County Probation Department

    More like this story