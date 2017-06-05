Mohave County’s Most Wanted

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

Gable Hanna

DOB: 04/02/73 Native American male

5-8, 190 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Black

Offense: Theft of means of transportation, class 4 felony

Date of warrant: 05/25/17

Albert Armstrong

DOB: 05/16/71 black male

5-foot-7, 135 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Black

Offense: Theft, class 3 felony

Date of warrant: 05/18/17

Ronald Francis Jones

DOB: 08/06/65 white male

5-8, 200 pounds

Eyes: Green Hair: Brown

Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation, class 6 felony

Date of warrant: 05/15/17

Martin Arnold Cadena

Offense: Burglary third-degree class 4 felony

Date of warrant: 04/12/17



Date of capture: 05/20/17

Howard Spurgeon Flores

Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation, class 6 felony

Date of warrant: 10/13/16



Date of capture: 05/29/17

Faith Marie Witzel

DOB: 08/20/82 white female, 5-5, 175 pounds

Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown

Offense: Theft of means of transport, class 3 felony

Date of warrant: 05/23/17

Date of capture: 05/30/17

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend.

Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department