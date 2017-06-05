More chip seal work coming this month, alternative routes planned

KINGMAN – More road repairs throughout Kingman will begin Monday.

According to City of Kingman Street Superintendent Jack Plaunty, weather permitting, chip seal will be applied to streets and create traffic delays.

The first neighborhoods affected will be those between Stockton Hill Road and Bull Mountain June 5 – 7 followed by neighborhoods between Stockton Hill Road and Harrison Street from Johnson to Detroit avenues June 5 and again June 8-13; Rosslyn Drive and North Central Street June 15 and streets between Fairgrounds and Kingman avenues along with downtown streets between Topeka Street and Southside Park June 16.

The chip seal process consists of an application of liquid asphalt to the road surface followed by a single layer of crushed rock. The purpose of the maintenance is to fill cracks and voids and stop water intrusion, thereby extending the usable life of the asphalt, Plaunty said.

Residents can expect workers and equipment in the roads, loose gravel, fresh asphalt, dust and noise, and mechanical sweeping operations.

The chip seal dries quicker than the surface treatments applied in May, but motorists and residents can still expect possible temporary road closures and detours.

Street work will begin daily at 7 a.m. and there is no street parking after 7 a.m. on the scheduled days. Vehicles on the roadway impeding work will be towed at the owner’s expense. Notices for street closures will be provided to residents and businesses.

Motorists will encounter lane and street closures. For the safety of the public and workers, motorists are asked to use alternative routes, slow down when workers are present and obey all traffic control and road closures.

For maps, information, closure dates and changes, visit www.cityofkingman.gov.

For questions or more information contact the City of Kingman Public Works Department at 928-757-7467.