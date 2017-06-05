Thank you: KRMC, Route 66 Auto Sales

To KRMC

Thank You to Dr. Morgan and his staff from KRMC. Kingman High School and the athletic department would like to thank Dr. Morgan and his staff from KRMC for coming to campus on a Saturday and providing free physicals for athletes for the 2017-2018 school year. There were close to 70 students from Kingman High School, Kingman Middle School, and Kingman Academy of Learning that benefited from this service. Dr. Morgan and his group spent over three hours on campus providing the free physical services. Everyone that was able to attend greatly appreciated the time and effort of Dr. Morgan and his fine staff. We look forward to working with Dr. Morgan to provide the same service in the future.

John Venenga

Athletic Director/Assistant Principal

Kingman High School

To Route 66 Auto Sales

Thank You to Route 66 Auto Sales. The students and staff of Kingman High School would like to thank the Hill family and everyone associated with Route 66 Auto Sales for supporting our Attendance Incentive

program. Route 66 Auto Sales again provided a free vehicle for a lucky student that had perfect attendance for the 2016-2017 school year. We want to thank Curtis Cutshaw for coming out and being part of the celebration when the winner’s name was drawn. We look forward to continuing to work with Route 66 Auto Sales with our Attendance Incentive program for the 2017-2018 school year.

John Venenga

Assistant Principal/Athletic Director

Kingman High School