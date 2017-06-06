Havasu-based TV show to begin filming Saturday

LAKE HAVASU CITY – The future of a new Lake Havasu City based TV show is riding on the success of its pilot episode, set to begin filming Saturday.

“Chaos Crew” was written by Havasu-native Bethany Dameron, who said that there is a chance for the series to be “picked up” by a producer following its debut on YouTube, for which a date has not yet been set.

“I’m excited as all heck to do this,” Dameron said.

The series is described by its showrunner, Dameron, as a situation comedy series about five college students attending the fictional Hubert Francis University in Havasu. None of the five students fit the college stereotypes that are typically portrayed in films, she said.

“I’ve seen the stereotypes always presented in movies … but that was not my experience in college. Instead, I met these wonderful, amazing, nerdy, fun, smart people who really wanted to do well in school and advance their education,” said Dameron, who attends Arizona State University’s Havasu campus.

She began writing scripts for the TV series while completing her capstone project, which revolved around creating a business plan for a TV series. So far, she’s written 14 episodes and plans to have the final 15th episode improvised by the cast.

“I really, really felt like I could do this and I love my character and her background,” said Madeline Romine, one of the 13 cast members. “Playing pretend is one of my favorite things to do.”

While most of the actors are from Havasu, a few are traveling long distances to be a part of the series, such as Romine who lives in Yuma.

According to Dameron, the five main actors also received a $50 lump sum for participating in the film, while the remainder of the cast is volunteering their time. She’s budgeted $5,000 of her own money toward creating the pilot, most of which will go to a hired film crew, she added.

“It’s insane but I’m a Marine Corps veteran and I learned a long time ago that you take what you got and you make it work,” said Dameron. “I believe that I have a wonderful community and wonderful people and that if you want something bad enough and are willing to work for it, you can make it happen.”

The producer’s name was not disclosed by Dameron because she said they were not yet bound by a contract. However, she added, if he passes on picking up the show, she plans to pitch the show to other companies, such as Netflix or Amazon.

For more information about the Chaos Crew, visit their website at www.chaoscrewtv.com.