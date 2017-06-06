Mohave Arms Collectors Association very active helping others in Mohave County

The Mohave Arms Collectors Association is an active group of men and women who number about 50, whose passion is owning and collecting firearms, both old and new.

They meet on the last Thursday of the month in the clubhouse of the Mohave Sportsman Club at the 7 Mile Hill Range. The doors open at 6 p.m. with the meeting starting promptly at 6:30.

Their meetings always start with the Pledge of Allegiance. They are strong advocates of the 2nd Amendment and they discuss gun rights issues.

After the business part of the meeting is over, they have a “show and tell” time where members discuss firearms they’ve brought in for the meeting.

This part of the meeting is very enlightening for members and guests alike, as it is a chance to find out the history and even the value of firearms they own.

They are a great bunch of people, and unlike other club meetings you may have attended in the past, there isn’t the bickering and turmoil that many clubs seem to have. Just a group of friendly folks.

Another thing that separates them from other groups is how community-minded the group is. They are more than willing to assist groups who need some financial, or other, assistance.

For instance, the group recently donated some high quality Bushnell binoculars to the Kingman Hunter Education team.

The members of the MACA are aware that the instructors in the local Hunter Education classes give out binoculars and other sporting goods to the new students in every resident class they teach.

And the membership knows that doing this is not cheap.

So about once a year, they offer up some of those binoculars that they fund from the local Big 5 Sporting Goods store in Kingman.

I should add that the managers at the store are aware that the binoculars are going to students in the local hunter education classes and offer up a discount so that more binos can be purchased and given out to our local kids.

Last week I met up with MACA vice-president Keith Gilbert who gave me a box that contained 10 pairs of those binoculars. I assured Gilbert that they will be distributed to those young sportsmen and women who not only earn them, but need them as well.

When I teach the kids a class on wildlife identification, I tell them that the most important piece of equipment that any sportsman or woman can have is binoculars. Think about it. If you can’t find the animal you are seeking, why do you need any method of take; be it a rifle, bow and arrow, muzzleloader, handgun or shotgun?

And when sportsmen and women use binoculars in the field it is amazing the sights they will see that have nothing to do with the animals they are pursuing. Birds flitting from tree to tree catching insects, rabbits that run around through the brush, and quail that sit on top of bushes with a watchful eye on their surroundings.

“The volunteer hunter education staff appreciates the support and generosity of the Mohave Arms Collectors Association,” said Jim Rich, one of the Chief Instructors for the local hunter education programs. “The binoculars that the youth will receive will enhance their outdoor experience and allow them to be safe hunters by allowing them to be sure of their target and beyond.”

But it is not only the hunter education program that the MACA donates to.

Recently the club voted to make a donation of $500 to the Desert Bighorns, a local group of young shotgun enthusiasts. The money will be used to send a club member, Sarah Schrade, to the junior Olympics in Colorado Springs later this year.

Even though the majority of time the donations have been with the shooting sports, the group has also donated to local youth fishing events.

This club is not flush with a lot of money.

Members pay meager dues ($20 for individual members, $30 for family) and at each meeting they bring in various items that are sold to other members at an impromptu live auction.

It is fun and it raises money for various projects that they donate to.

The MACA is always looking for new members. If you have some firearms you would like to know more about, then these are the folks you want to meet.

For more information on the MACA, call Keith Gilbert at 928-293-1107 or club president Rick Mays at 949-201-9526.