MCSO posse members get promotions

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster and his staff congratulated six MCSO Posse members who were recently promoted to Posse Field Training Officers: Tom Brown, Jim Byrne, Larry Kersich, Dave McNally, Jack Norris and Mike Rose.

As training officers, they will conduct Posse Academies by providing training and support to new posse members.

“I am very appreciative of the many hours of service these men have donated to the sheriff’s office,” Schuster said. “It is an honor to recognize their dedication, and I know they will do a fantastic job training our new members.”