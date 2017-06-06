Scottsdale senior golfer goes the distance to honor military veterans

PRESCOTT – When Prescott senior Bill Ware learned via email that his former architecture firm in southern California would be building a mobile “Welcome Home Troops” Post-9/11 War Memorial, he knew he wanted to help in some way.

So, Ware, 80, thought of something he had done for the first time six years ago on a golf course for the Veterans Airlift Command – play all day as a fundraiser for the cause. On Tuesday, June 6, the 73rd anniversary of the D-Day invasion, Ware will play 162 holes from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Capital Canyon Club in Prescott.

“Third grade at recess,” Ware, a retired architect, said of his 162-hole experience in 2011. “It was an unbelievable day. I hope this one goes as smooth. It’s just so fun.”

Ware’s pledging money for each hole, which he will donate to the traveling memorial. Others in the community are contributing money as well. The project honors the more than 6,000 military members lost in battle since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Ware’s golfing will kick off a larger fundraiser for the memorial.

“It will go to big cities, wherever, but it will be two-, three-, four-month stays,” Ware added about the memorial’s travels. “We have to try to get them up here to Prescott.”

Ware said Ware Malcomb artist/architect Larry Armstong has been commissioned to design the memorial, which has gone out for bid and reached the fundraising stage. The approximately $7.5-million, 30-foot diameter doughnut-shaped memorial will feature a virtual walkthrough space.

“There’s a lot of glass panels on it with the names of those killed,” said Ware, who served in the Army from 1961-62 in the 35th Combat Engineer Battalion. “It looks like an igloo, sort of.”

Welcome Home Troops, an organization dedicated to the well-being of soldiers and their families after deployments, thought the country needed a significant dedicated memorial for post-9/11, Capital Canyon Club marketing coordinator Ann Steward said.

“They have created an entity within Welcome Home Troops that’s strictly for this memorial,” Steward added.

Adoration for golf

Formerly the Hassayampa, Capital Canyon Club is a picturesque 18-hole private course tucked in the exclusive Hassayampa subdivision’s ponderosa pines near Thumb Butte. The course is perhaps best known for its views, such as unobstructed ones of the San Francisco Peaks and the Bradshaw Mountains.

The physically-fit Ware has lived in Hassayampa for several years after retiring from Ware Malcomb, which he co-founded in 1972. Ware has played golf for 67 years, since he was 13. He got his start at the historic Santa Anita Golf Course in Arcadia, California.

“I’ve played on and off over the years,” Ware said from the Capital Canyon Club clubhouse this past week. “I’m playing more now than I ever have because I don’t have many other responsibilities.”

On Tuesday, Ware said nine people, primarily close friends, will take shifts driving him around in a golf cart to the course’s holes and keep score.

Ware estimates that each round will last an hour and a half. He’ll start by going four rounds in the first stretch, followed by a 30-minute break. Then, in succession, he will play three rounds, two rounds and one round. Each of those stretches will be broken up by half-hour respites, too.

“I played a round here by myself, and I played it in an hour and a half,” Ware said. “It’s a wonderful pace to play golf. I don’t hurry – I just move. It’s constant.”

Ware, who plays at Capital Canyon Club four times a week, said he’s enjoyed collaborating with the course’s operators, from the owner, to the general manager, to its employees, on this current fundraising endeavor.

Ware’s favorite holes include Nos. 7, 8, 15 and 16, although he’s quick to say “they’re all good.”

“They’re all fun and have their own personality,” Ware added. “And every day is different [on the course]. I never get tired of playing it. It’s unbelievable.”

Ware, a University of Arizona graduate who has had family ties in Prescott for decades, said he played on the original Hassayampa golf course in 1958-59 when it had only nine holes. During his lifetime, he estimates that he’s played on 100 to 150 different courses, including ones in Ireland and England.

On Tuesday, Ware may want to commune with the golf gods for assistance in achieving his 162-hole goal. The weather forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 91. He will break twice for food and drink plenty of water.

“If the body parts hold up, I’m good,” Ware said. “It’ll go fine. I should be able to do it. I’m only 80.”