Truck submerged in Lake Havasu, only minor injuries

LAKE HAVASU CITY – A boating couple had the misfortune of watching their truck sink into Lake Havasu Friday.

According to sheriff’s spokesman Trish Carter, a Mohave County Sheriff’s patrol boat was flagged down after a vehicle had gone into the water at the Lake Havasu Marina.

Deputies arrived to find a 2009 Ford F-150, with a trailer and boat attached, completely submerged on the launch ramp.

An investigation determined the owners, a man and a woman, had just pulled the boat from the water and were stopped on the ramp. The man told deputies that after he released the parking brake, the truck rocked violently and slid down the ramp into the water. The woman was able to exit prior to the vehicle entering the water, but the man was not. He was able to swim from the truck and suffered minor scratches.

The truck was salvaged by local tow and vessel salvage companies. Alcohol was not a factor and the investigation is on-going.

