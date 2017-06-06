An unusual catch at Lake Mead

There are a lot of different kinds of fish in Lake Mead that anglers can pursue.

The most common is striped bass, whose numbers are estimated to be in the millions at this sprawling man-made lake on the Colorado River.

Anglers who fish in the east end of the lake, specifically in the area of South Cove, often catch largemouth and smallmouth bass, channel catfish and yellow cats, which are commonly known as bullheads.

Other fish that inhabit this end of the lake include carp, bluegill, threadfin and more recently gizzard shad.

But there are also some other fish that inhabit these waters that many anglers hardly ever catch.

They are walleyes, crappie and even the occasional rainbow trout.

Many years ago while fishing a bass tournament with the then Kingman Bass Club, one of our tournament anglers brought in two walleyes that he caught in Spring Cove on a purple power worm.

Last year I caught a crappie on a piece of anchovy while fishing in Virgin Canyon. It was the first crappie I’ve caught there in the last 20 years.

Recently I had the opportunity to go on a striper fishing trip out of South Cove with Mike Stancill and his son Jeff, along with Mike’s father-in-law Johnney Broderick.

This would be a typical night time on the lake, with our main interest in striped bass and catfish.

It was a good night, and the fish were cooperating. Around 2 a.m. Jeff got a bite and brought in a fish. He said, “Hey this isn’t a striper!” And he was right! It was a one pound rainbow trout that had bit on Jeff’s anchovy bait.

In fishing at Lake Mead since 1972, I have seen just three rainbow trout caught at this end of the lake.

Jay Chan caught one a couple of years ago; one of my striper anglers got one last year. And now Jeff got one.

Probably this fish came down the Colorado River out of the Grand Canyon where the water is much cooler.

It is well known that rainbow trout are a favorite food for striped bass.

I could only imagine how many times this trout had escaped the hungry jaws of some of the larger stripers that inhabit that end of the lake.

Next week I’ll tell you the story about two amazing nights of striper and catfish angling on Lake Mead.

This weekend the moon will be full and that usually means tough fishing for striped bass at night. Might be time to do some early top water fishing out of South Cove.