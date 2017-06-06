UPDATE: Sheriff's Office apprehended Rogers

UPDATE

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office no longer needs the public’s help to find Larry Carl Rogers, 37, of Kingman, who was the suspect in an aggravated assault incident on Monday.

MCSO had asked for help finding Rogers Tuesday morning and Kingman Police arrested him at about 12:50 p.m. in the 3600 block of Western Avenue after information obtained pointed authorities to that area.



According to sheriff’s spokeswoman Trish Carter, Rogers was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center Monday for kidney related issues and left against doctors recommendations. He has a felony warrant for aggravated assault and is the suspect in other ongoing cases.



Rogers is currently being interviewed by Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives.



ORIGINAL STORY

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help to find Larry Carl Rogers, 37, of Kingman, who is the suspect in an aggravated assault incident on Monday.

Rogers is described as a white male, 5-foot-11, 175 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

MCSO asks the public not to approach Rogers and immediately contact law enforcement.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753 or Silent Witness at 928-753-1234.