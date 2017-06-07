Horoscope: June 7, 2017

Birthdays: Iggy Azalea, 27; Michael Cera, 29; Bill Hader, 39; Liam Neeson, 65.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Treat financial matters with care. Don’t broadcast what you have or haven’t got.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Taking an unusual approach to the way you handle personal relationships will help you gain insight into what or who has caused you to feel uncertain.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Question everything and everyone before making a decision about your work, money and partnerships.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Network with people you’d like to share ideas with, and you will form an interesting friendship that will carry over into business. Be aggressive and take action.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Promising too much will lead to an emotional situation at home or with someone who is counting on you. Think twice before you commit to something you don’t have the time or the desire to take on.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Analyze your feelings and discuss your concerns with a friend, relative or one of your peers. Getting things out in the open will help you figure out what to do next.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You’ll feel anxious discussing matters of an emotional nature. Try not to let your reaction interfere with the way people perceive you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Verify that your ideas are well-thought-out and not the result of an emotional situation or interaction.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Express how you feel about the way responsibility is divvied up before you get worked up. It will be easy to fix something if you speak up tactfully about your concerns.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Dealing with children or people who need your help will be emotionally draining. Patience will be necessary along with the ability to laugh.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Get involved in new activities or learning something that will enhance your creativity and help you develop innovative ideas that you can use to get ahead professionally.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t trust someone else to speak for you or to take care of your personal or professional responsibilities. Do the research and find out exactly what’s required of you to make your life better.









