Kingman North Little League's D-backs leaning on family mentality ahead of tournament

KINGMAN – Corbyn Roddy isn’t a native of Kingman, but his teammates on the Kingman North Little League championship squad have made the 12-year-old feel right at home since moving from Maryland in August.

The bond they have made will surely pay dividends, as the Keller Williams Realty – Lander Team D-backs start the 2017 Little League District 9 Majors Tournament of Champions against Needles at 7 p.m. Thursday at Dick Samp Memorial Park in Lake Havasu City.

“It’s good how they’ve welcomed me with open arms,” Roddy said. “I like the team. They’ve taught me a lot more than I knew before I moved here.”

Fellow teammate Nick Kennedy knows that making Roddy’s adjustment a lot easier doesn’t just help him, but plays a major role in the team coming together as one.

“Since we have 12 players, we really get to bond with each other and become family,” he said. “It is just so awesome because you get to know all of these kids. It’s really cool.”

The family mentality should be an advantage for the D-backs, as the tournament is single-elimination. There isn’t any room for mistakes, but if there are any, the bond will surely help the team overcome adversity.

In that same regard, the D-backs know they have to be prepared for anything.

“It makes you want to work way harder than you have to,” Roddy said. “You have to pretty much work as hard as you possibly can to be here.”

That attitude is exactly what manager Chad Benson wants of his team. At practice last week, he talked about what is expected of each player.

“We try to teach them a lot of discipline, a lot of mental toughness and to just constantly improve every single day,” Benson said. “When they come to practice, we ask them to give us 110 percent every day.”

One player who knows how much work it takes is Gauge Short, as he has made four trips to the tournament. The 12-year-old mentioned that it features the toughest competition and top-notch pitching.

However, Benson knows his team has what it takes to succeed.

“There’s plenty of ability here to get us through that tournament,” he said. “I have a good pitcher, and right behind him is another good pitcher, and right behind him is another good pitcher. They are stacked up on this team and we work with our pitchers. We try to develop them all year long. Hopefully it pays off in the tournament.”

In order for it to pay off, Benson knows the team needs to show up focused and mentally-prepared. The D-backs are well aware of this and they’re determined to prove it.

“I really have a good feeling that we will win it,” Short said.