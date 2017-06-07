Public indecency, child abuse arrests made this week around Kingman

Alleged Public Indeceny

KINGMAN – Kingman Police arrested Christopher Lee Brown, 34, of Kingman on felony charges of indecent exposure and sexual abuse early Sunday morning.

According to Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper, police responded to a convenience store in the 200 block of East Beale Street at about 5 a.m. after a female clerk reported that Brown had entered the store, allegedly made sexual comments to her, exposed his penis and groped her. Brown was reported to be a regular customer who had allegedly made sexually suggestive comments to the clerk in the past.

An investigation revealed that after entering the store, Brown allegedly followed the clerk to a back office, entered the office, exposed and fondled himself in front of her and followed her into another room where he groped her.

The clerk was able to leave and call police. Brown left the store and was captured nearby. Video surveillance confirmed the clerk’s allegations.

Brown reportedly denied involvement in the offense. He was arrested and booked into the Mohave County jail.

Alleged Child Abuse, Felony Flight, Drugs and Shoplifting

KINGMAN – A trip to jail is the only thing a Kingman couple managed to get away with Sunday.

Kingman Police arrested Brett James Pinnell, 23, of Kingman on felony charges of child abuse and unlawful flight from law enforcement, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers responded to a shoplifting call at a store in the 3100 block of Stockton Hill Road when the suspects reportedly fled; a woman on foot and a man leaving in a black Ford Mustang.

An officer spotted the Mustang driven by Pinnell on Stockton Hill Road and attempted to stop it. The Mustang sped eastbound on Beverly Avenue at speeds in excess of 75 mph and almost collided head-on with another vehicle.

Pinnell was captured several minutes later walking along Airway Avenue while carrying a 2-year-old boy.

Police determined the boy had been a passenger in the vehicle while Pinnell was fleeing from the pursuing officer. He was the son of Pinnell’s girlfriend, Elethea Diana Puglia, the woman who fled on foot.

Puglia was captured at a nearby convenience store, where she began having medical issues. She was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center and subsequently left the hospital against medical advice. Pinnell was allegedly found in possession of marijuana and associated drug paraphernalia. He also had a failure to appear warrant on other charges and was booked into the Mohave County jail. Charges are pending against Puglia and the investigation is ongoing.