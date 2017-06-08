Horoscope: June 8, 2017

Birthdays: Maria Menounos, 39; Kanye West, 40; Julianna Margulies, 51; Keenen Ivory Wayans, 59.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Emotional issues will surface if you or someone you are in a joint venture with misuses funds. Discuss matters before it’s too late.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Spend more time on personal growth and discovering what you want and less time with people who make you feel emotionally disenchanted with your life and what lies ahead.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take what you can get and keep moving forward. Your appeal will attract the help you require to bring about the changes that will bring you higher returns.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t let your emotions get in the way of your work. Take care of business before you decide to make a complaint or discuss your concerns.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Emotional deception will lead to overspending. Keep your credit cards in a safe place and don’t leave your possessions out in the open for someone to steal.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Demanding individuals are best kept at a distance. Take care of your responsibilities, but don’t feel guilty saying “no” to someone trying to force you to take on additional chores that don’t belong to you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Start a conversation with someone you know who has the potential to challenge your assumptions and inform your next move.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Stay focused on what’s important. Working diligently to get others to take notice will help you gain respect and accolades.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Speak from the heart, especially when dealing with matters that are personal or can influence your domestic environment. You can broaden your interests if you change your daily routine.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): If possible, work from home or put your energy into rearranging or making positive alterations to your surroundings or the way you live.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Open up about the way you feel and how you want to move forward. Negotiate and take care of matters personally.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Expect to face someone’s mind games. Listen carefully and be ready to respond with direct questions.