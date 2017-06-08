Kingman Fire Department's Meins receives training scholarship

KINGMAN – Capt. Joey Meins of the Kingman Fire Department was recently awarded a scholarship from Honeywell and DuPont to obtain advanced training in firefighting techniques and technologies that he’ll be able to share with his fellow firefighters.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Keith Eaton, Meins is one of 20 firefighters from the United States and Canada who received scholarships to attend the Fire Department Instructors Conference, being held April 24-29 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

FDIC is the largest and most recognized North American firefighter training event and tradeshow in the fire service industry. As part of the scholarship, selected attendees will have their expense paid by Honeywell, a leading global provider of first responder technology and equipment, and Dupont Protection Solutions, maker of Kevlar and Nomex brand fibers.

Meins is a 14-year veteran of KFD and has served Mohave County fire services for more than 16 years. He worked for Hualapai Valley Fire Department prior to KFD.

“I am greatly honored and humbled to be chosen as a recipient of the Honeywell and DuPont scholarship,” Meins said. “The FDIC event is one that all firefighters talk about and express a desire to attend. I plan to make full use of my time there to learn and grow, and bring this advanced knowledge back to my department, so that my team can work better to protect our community and ourselves.”

At FDIC, attendees can choose from hundreds of classroom sessions on a broad range of topics, including managing crew safety, strategy and tactics at the fire site, behavioral health in the fire service, keys to fire company success, and incident management.

“Firefighters risk their lives every day, and the goal of these scholarships is to help ensure the recipients have the life-saving tools and training they need to take back to their colleagues in the firehouse,” said Ken Schmidt, vice president of Honeywell First Responder, a leading provider of equipment and safety gear for firefighters. “Scholarship recipients are selected primarily for their willingness and passion to share the best-practices they learn.”



Honeywell First Responder is part of Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions Group’s Industrial Safety business, which provides comprehensive solutions to help organizations manage workplace safety, including personal protection gear for a worker’s eyes, ears, hands and heads as well as respiratory protection, software and toxic gas monitors.