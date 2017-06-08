Kingman North Little League's D-backs fall short of perfect season

KINGMAN – The Kingman North Little League squad had yet to lose a game all season entering its semifinal contest Tuesday in the Minors Tournament of Champions at Mohave Valley.

Unfortunately, the Ambient Edge D-backs undefeated streak came to an end with a 19-4 loss to Mohave Valley, but manager Mike Thomas made sure they kept their heads up.

“I’ve told them all year, ‘You win as a team and you lose as a team, and I didn’t want anyone hanging their head,’” Thomas said. “It was just a really good tournament. Mohave Valley was probably just a little more experienced, but the biggest thing I can say about my team is every game they played with heart.”

The D-backs’ determination started early on in the season, as they came together with one common goal.

“In the nine years I’ve been on fields with my own kids, I have never seen a team play for each other like this,” Thomas said. “It was heart over talent. Going to the Tournament of Champions was our plan all year. We chanted TOC, (but) my kids didn’t even know what it was.”

Their goal became a reality when the D-backs brought two players up a division to make the team eligible. The team opened the tournament Monday with 19-10 win over Blythe, California and even though they didn’t finish undefeated, it still was a great season.

“My team accomplished everything we set out to do and it was an amazing experience,” he said. “Last year, my team won one game and this year we almost went undefeated. It was a great accomplishment to my coaching staff and the team. We never gave up.”