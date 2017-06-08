Letter: Libertarian Party misconceptions get cleared up

A few weeks back, the Mohave County Libertarian Party was meeting on a Thursday night at the Black Bridge Brewery, and we were talking about the array of misconceptions about the Libertarian Party.

We decided that there’s a lot of misinformation out there, so I took it upon myself as the Treasurer of the Mohave County Libertarian Party to write this for the Kingman Daily Miner to get a few things straight.

I am reminded of a time when I was having a conversation with a friend who is a member of the GOP. I love this friend like a brother, and in jest he called me a “libtard,” which is a term I have heard before to describe a liberal or Democrat (it should also be noted that this word is offensive to people who are developmentally disabled).

This exchange, once again, made me believe that there’s a lot of misinformation. It has also been suggested that we Libertarians are in the same realm as the “resistance,” also known as the “indivisible” group. Two groups that, from my understanding, decided the Democratic National Committee was too “conservative,” and they’re a fringe sect to the left of conventional DNC thinking.

Often people see the word libertarian and think “liberal” – the word libertarian actually derives from the word liberty; not so coincidentally, one of the symbols often used by the Libertarian Party is the Statue of Liberty.

Generally the Libertarian party has a platform of the following: Small or almost nonexistent government; limited, if no taxes whatsoever; unfettered individual rights; people taking individual responsibility; noninterference with foreign nations’ issues; and open and free markets. This is to name a few of the basic principles of the Libertarian Party. It can be boiled down even further to the following notion: “We leave you alone, you leave us alone.” The Libertarian Party has also been described as “socially liberal, fiscally conservative,” which I suppose is fair.

Our party is relatively new, formed in 1971, but we’re growing. The 2016 election saw many new registered Libertarians and although we didn’t have any federal “wins” – our win was the fact that we received 4.5 million votes, or in other terms, 3.2 million more votes than our last go during the 2012 general election. That speaks volumes – 3.2 million fed-up voters.

We are not naive, we KNOW this is an uphill battle. It is going to be a long hard fight. But we’re willing to fight for what we believe in.

We are not all crazy, aluminum-foil-hat wearing conspiracy theorists (some are). You will find we’re the people demanding government accountability, trying to stop the corruption and entitlements.

We simply want this great Republic to once again be for the PEOPLE – not the select few elected to office.

If you want to hear more about what we’re all about, please come join us for a beer at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of every month at Black Bridge Brewery.